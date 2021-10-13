Ukraine’s separatist areas overwhelmed by soaring infections

AP National

By YURAS KARMANAU

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Russia-backed separatist authorities in eastern Ukraine are reporting the largest spike in new coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic, saying the health care system has been overwhelmed. The health authorities in the Donetsk region of 2.2 million reported 1,005 new confirmed infections and 97 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours. The regional Health Department described the situation as “extremely tense,” and said the region is also facing shortages of hospital beds and oxygen. Only about 10% of the population have received at least one dose of a Russian vaccine. The separatist authorities have asked Russia for more assistance, and a convoy is expected to deliver more Russian vaccines, ventilators and other medical equipment on Thursday.