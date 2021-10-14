ASEAN ministers mull censuring Myanmar for hindering envoy

AP National

By EILEEN NG

Associated Press

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Southeast Asia’s top diplomats will discuss in an emergency meeting Friday whether to allow Myanmar’s military leader to attend an annual summit after a crisis envoy was barred from meeting ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations appointed Brunei’s Erywan Yusof to mediate an end to the Myanmar crisis, but he abruptly canceled his trip after learning he couldn’t meet Suu Kyi and others. Myanmar said it hoped Erywan would seek to build trust instead of applying politically motivated pressure. A diplomat says the possibilities under consideration are to allow Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing to attend but not to speak and to allow a lower-level official to attend instead.