Biden to meet Kenya president facing Pandora Papers scrutiny

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden plans to address the need for “transparency and accountability” in international and domestic financial systems when he meets later Thursday with Kenya’s leader. President Uhuru Kenyatta is under scrutiny over revelations that he and his family stashed millions of dollars in hidden offshore accounts. Kenyatta was one of more than 330 current and former politicians identified as beneficiaries of secret accounts in recent reports known as the Pandora Papers. Kenyatta has denied wrongdoing. The White House says the presidents also are expected to discuss democracy and human rights issues, as well as security, economic growth and climate change.