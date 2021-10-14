Skip to Content
Norway bow-and-arrow suspect was flagged for radicalization

By JAN M. OLSEN and MARK LEWIS
Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police say a Danish man suspected of a bow-and-arrow attack on a small Norwegian town that killed five people and wounded two others is a Muslim convert who had previously been flagged as having being radicalized. Police chief Ole B. Saeverud told a news conference that the victims were four women and one man between the ages of 50 and 70. The man is suspected of having shot at people in a number of locations in the town of Kongsberg on Wednesday evening. The community of some 26,000 inhabitants, is about 66 kilometers (41 miles) southwest of Oslo.

