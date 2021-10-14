Dutch climate scientist Geert Jan van Oldenborgh dies at 59

AP National

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute says that respected Dutch climate scientist Geert Jan van Oldenborgh has died at age 59. He was co-founder of a group that rapidly analyzes the possible effects of climate change on extreme weather events. Van Oldenborgh’s pioneering work with the World Weather Attribution network led to his recognition last month, along with co-founder Friederike Otto, as one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people of 2021. The magazine lauded them for building a global team of researchers capable of swiftly analyzing data around extreme weather. Van Oldenborgh continued his work after being diagnosed eight years ago with Kahler’s disease, or multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.