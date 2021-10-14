IOC VP: Chinese human rights not a concern before 2022 Games

AP National

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — International Olympic Committee Vice President John Coates says challenging China on its human rights record as Beijing prepares to host the 2022 Winter Games is “not in our remit.” There has been widespread criticism of China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims in the northwest region of Xinjiang as well as its crackdown on protesters in Hong Kong and its policies toward Tibet and Taiwan. Coates said human rights were an important part of the fundamental principles of the Olympics but “we have no ability to go into a country and tell them what to do.”