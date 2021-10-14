Israel says Palestinian car-ramming wounds paramilitary

AP National

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say a Palestinian driver struck and moderately wounded a member of Israel’s paramilitary Border Police at a major checkpoint north of Jerusalem overnight. They said officers fired on the vehicle, causing it to crash into a wall, and arrested the suspect, a 22-year-old from the town of Qalqilya in the occupied West Bank. The police say it was a deliberate car-ramming attack. In a separate incident, a Jewish settler attacked an Israeli military officer and a soldier with pepper spray near a settlement outpost in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday. It was not immediately clear if anyone was arrested.