Police fatally shoot armed man in Southern California

AP National

BANNING, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say police shot and killed a man who was armed with a rifle in Southern California. The man’s name was not immediately released by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. No officers were injured in Thursday’s shooting. The incident began around 12:30 a.m. when the man shot at a police officer during a traffic stop. Authorities would not say what prompted the officer to perform the traffic stop in Banning, California, which is located about 85 miles east of Los Angeles. A pursuit ensued until the suspect exited a freeway and stopped on an off-ramp. Members of multiple law enforcement agencies opened fire, fatally striking the man inside his vehicle.