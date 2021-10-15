Skip to Content
AP National
By
Published 3:56 AM

France pays tribute to teacher beheaded by radical Islamist

KIFI

PARIS (AP) — French schools are paying tribute to a teacher beheaded by a radical Islamist last year after he showed caricatures of the prophet of Islam to his class. Samuel Paty, a history and geography teacher, was murdered on Oct. 16 last year near his school in a northwest Paris suburb by an 18-year-old of Chechen origin who had become radicalized. The attacker was in turn shot dead by police. The two-day national homage includes a minute of silence to be held in schools on Friday, with teachers to organize a discussion in classes with students around the memory of Paty. The killing led French authorities to reaffirm France’s cherished rights of expression and secularism.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content