Liberian teen becomes hero for finding and returning $50,000

By JONATHAN PAYE-LAYLEH

Associated Press

MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) — A teenager in Liberia who has become a national hero after finding $50,000 and returning it to its rightful owner said he will meet with the country’s president next week. Emmanuel Tuloe told The Associated Press that he has been invited to meet President George Weah on Monday, and he will talk to him about returning to school. The 18-year-old says he had to drop out of school in the seventh grade to begin a taxi service with his motorcycle to make money to help his family. The Liberian Anti-Corruption Commission commended Tuloe for returning the money to the businesswoman who lost it.