Police: 5 juveniles escape Louisiana jail; 4 captured

AP National

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Police in Louisiana say five juveniles overpowered two guards at a detention center and escaped Thursday night. A spokesman for Baton Rouge police told news outlets that four of the juveniles took off in a vehicle and the fifth ran away. The inmate who ran was captured first. News outlets reported Friday morning that three others were later taken into custody. One inmate is still missing early Friday. Police say the guards suffered injuries not considered to be life-threatening. The vehicle that was taken has also been recovered.