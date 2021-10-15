Protests greet debut of Italy’s workplace COVID pass rule

AP National

By NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Protests have erupted in Italy as a new anti-coronavirus regulation took effect requiring all workers to get into their place of employment. Police were out in force, schools were closing early and embassies issued warnings amid concerns that anti-vaccination demonstrations could turn violent on Friday. The so-called “Green Pass” shows proof of vaccination, a recent negative test or having recovered from COVID-19 in the past six months. Italy already required them to access all sorts of indoor environments, including restaurants, museums and long-distance trains. Opponents say the workplace requirement infringes on their rights. People who can’t or won’t get vaccinated will have to get tested every 48 hours to be able to go to work.