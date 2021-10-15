UK lawmaker stabbed in eastern England has died

AP National

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British Conservative lawmaker David Amess has died after being stabbed Friday during a meeting with constituents at a church in eastern England. A 25-year-old man has been arrested. The Essex Police force said officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Leigh-on-Sea just after noon Friday. It said “a man was arrested and a knife recovered. “We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.” The force said later that a man injured in the stabbing had died. It did not release his name. The suspect is being being held on suspicion of murder, police said.