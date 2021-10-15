Russia says it pushed US destroyer from area near its waters

AP National

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Defense Ministry says a Russian warship has prevented a U.S. Navy destroyer from what it described as an attempt to intrude into Russian territorial waters in the Sea of Japan. The ministry charged that the Russian navy’s Admiral Tributs destroyer came as close as 60 meters (66 yards) from the U.S. destroyer USS Chafee to force it out of the area Friday near Russian waters that was declared off limits to shipping due to Russian artillery drills. It said that the Russian ship came close to the U.S. warship after it had ignored repeated warnings to leave the area in the Peter the Great Gulf.