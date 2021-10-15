S Korea seeks Interpol notice for two cyber gang leaders

AP National

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it’s asked Interpol for help to arrest two foreigners including a Ukrainian over their alleged involvement in cyberattacks and large-scale extortion that targeted South Korean and U.S. companies. The Korean Police Agency said Friday that it’s received domestic arrest warrants for the two and requested Interpol to issue a “red notice” in an effort to bring the suspects to South Korea. One of the suspects named in the “red notice” is a Ukrainian national who was detained by Ukrainian police in June, when South Korean and U.S. authorities joined in raids on the homes of suspects affiliated with the Clop ransomware syndicate in Ukraine. South Korea says the suspects in the Interpol request were leaders of the cyber gang.