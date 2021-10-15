Spanish court allows extradition to US of Venezuelan suspect

AP National

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s National Court has consented to the extradition to the United States of ex-Venezuelan leader Hugo Chávez’s former nurse, who is charged in Miami with money laundering. The court said in a statement that its magistrates consider that all requirements are met for the extradition of Claudia Díaz to proceed. The court rejected Díaz’s arguments against extradition. Díaz and her husband Adrían Velasquez, a former security adviser to Chávez, have been living in Madrid, where they were briefly arrested in 2018 on a Venezuelan warrant. But Spain’s supreme court rejected Venezuela’s extradition request, finding the couple could be tortured if they returned home.