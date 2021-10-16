Turkey’s Erdogan bids farewell to Merkel after 16 years

By ANDREW WILKS

Associated Press

ISTANBUL (AP) — Two of Europe’s longest serving leaders have paid tribute to one another as Turkishh President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hosted German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s final visit to Turkey for farewell talks overlooking the Bosporus. At a news conference on Saturday, Erdogan said “I hope that our successful work with Mrs. Merkel will continue in the same way under the new government.” The leaders discussed Turkey’s relations with Germany and the European Union, as well as Syria, Libya and the eastern Mediterranean, where Ankara’s interests have collided with European goals. Merkel is staying on as a caretaker leader while Germany’s political parties put together the country’s next coalition government.