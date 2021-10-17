Ivory Coast’s ex-leader Gbagbo vows return to political life

By TOUSSAINT N’GOTTA

Associated Press

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Former Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo says he plans to be involved in politics until the day he dies. His speech Sunday marks his most detailed comments on his political ambitions since he was acquitted of war crimes charges at the International Criminal Court. The 76-year-old returned home to Ivory Coast in June after prosecutors failed to overturn his acquittal on charges connected to the West African nation’s 2010-2011 postelection violence. More than 3,000 people died in the aftermath of that vote when Gbagbo refused to concede defeat to Alassane Ouattara. Ouattara ultimately prevailed and remains president of Ivory Coast to this day. Gbagbo did not specify what role he intends to play in the political scene.