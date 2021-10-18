Alex Murdaugh asks to leave jail after 5 days behind bars

By JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Attorneys for Alex Murdaugh plan to ask a judge to grant him bond on his latest criminal charges. Murdaugh has spent five nights in jail. He was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses. State police say Murdaugh stole $3.4 million in insurance payments that were meant for the sons of his housekeeper, who died after a fall at the Murdaugh home in February 2016. Murdaugh’s latest bond hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday. He is already out on bond on an insurance fraud charge after police say he tried to arrange his own death. The June shooting deaths of Murdaugh’s wife and son remain unresolved.