Official: Czech president can’t perform duties due to health

By KAREL JANICEK

Associated Press

PRAGUE (AP) — A Czech official says health problems are preventing Czech President Milos Zeman from carrying out his duties. The speaker of the Czech Senate said Monday that a letter he received from Prague’s military hospital where Zeman is being treated says the 77-year-old president is unable to work and the long-term prognosis is “very uncertain.” Zeman was rushed to the Czech capital’s military hospital on Oct 10. That was a day after the election for the lower house of parliament. The hospital previously said Zeman was in an intensive care unit in stable condition. But further details about his health were unknown.