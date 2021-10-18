Russia suspends its mission to NATO, foreign minister says

By JIM HEINTZ

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s foreign minister says that the country is suspending its mission to NATO. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday that the move is in response to last week’s expulsion by NATO of eight members of Russia’s mission to the military alliance. NATO said that they were secretly working as intelligence officers and halved the size of Moscow’s team able to work at its headquarters. Lavrov also announced that NATO’s military liaison and information offices in Moscow would be closed.