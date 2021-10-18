Slovenia PM blames rising infections on virus protesters

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia’s populist prime minister has blamed a rise in COVID-19 infections on protests in early October that erupted in clashes between police and thousands of opponents of vaccines and coronavirus restrictions. Prime Minister Janez Jansa on Monday was responding in parliament to opposition criticism over the use of force by police against the protesters, including tear gas and water cannons. Jansa defended the police, accusing the demonstrators of attacking the. He said “irresponsible behavior” could force Slovenia to reintroduce lockdown measures. Slovenia on Monday reported 364 new confirmed virus cases, almost double compared to a week ago.