Toyota to build $1.29B US battery plant employing 1,750

By TOM KRISHER

AP Auto Writer

DETROIT (AP) — Toyota plans to build a $1.29 billion factory in the U.S. to manufacture batteries for gas-electric hybrid and fully electric vehicles. The move comes amid a flurry of global announcements about shoring up production of batteries for electric vehicles. Most automakers are working to transition away from internal combustion engines to zero emission battery vehicles. The Toyota plant location wasn’t announced, but the company says it eventually will employ 1,750 people. Production would start in 2025, gradually expanding through 2031. The plant is part of $3.4 billion that Toyota plans to spend in the U.S. on automotive batteries during the next decade.