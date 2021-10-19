Bulgaria makes virus pass mandatory for indoor venues

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria is introducing a COVID-19 “Green Certificate” as a mandatory requirement for access to restaurants, theaters, cinemas, concert halls, gyms, clubs and shopping malls as the country faces a surge in coronavirus infections. The new health pass certifies that its holder has been vaccinated, or has recently recovered from COVID-19 or has tested negative. The Balkan country of 7 million reported 4,979 new COVID-19 cases and 214 virus-related deaths on Tuesday. Bulgaria has had the highest COVID-19 mortality rate in the 27-nation European Union in the past two weeks and 94% of those deaths were unvaccinated people. Health officials blame public mistrust in vaccines and the government for the current infection spread.