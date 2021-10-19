Chief: Police fatally shot Florida teen pointing air rifle

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say police fatally shot a Florida teenager who pointed what turned out to be an air rifle at officers. Seventeen-year-old Alexander King was a junior at Tarpon Springs High School. He was shot after officers responded Saturday night to reports that a white male in a black T-shirt was walking around a busy street pointing what appeared to be an assault weapon at people. Tarpon Springs Police Chief Jeffrey Young says officers fired 12 rounds at King after he pointed the rifle at them. It’s not clear if he fired any shots from the air rifle. Police say the teen had 22 previous encounters with law enforcement.