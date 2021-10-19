Fox News’ Cavuto tests positive for COVID-19, urges vaccines

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto tested positive for COVID-19, which he says is surprising but made him grateful that he was vaccinated. Cavuto learned of the test results after Monday’s episode of “Your World with Neil Cavuto.” He wasn’t on the air Tuesday. In a statement, Cavuto said he is “somewhat stunned” by the news but lucky as well, according to his doctors. Because of medical issues including multiple sclerosis, Cavuto said, his situation would have been “far more dire” if he hadn’t been vaccinated. He urged others to get vaccinated for themselves and others. The Fox News journalist previously had open-heart surgery and was treated for cancer.