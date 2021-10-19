In Cuba, divisions over law to allow same-sex marriage

By ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ

Associated Press

HAVANA (AP) — Cuba’s socialist government recently published a draft Family Law and asked for public comment ahead of a referendum on the measure. And it’s creating an unusually public clash over policy on the island, where Pentecostal churches have been growing. Gay couples are pained by the idea of a vote on their right to wed. And some powerful religious denominations are profoundly opposed to the measure, seeing it as sinful. The proposed law would also formally expand grandparents rights, allow for prenuptual agreements and let parents decide whether children’s paternal or maternal surname has precedence. But the biggest controversy is over changing the definition of marriage.