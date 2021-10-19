Judge refuses to suppress video evidence in Josh Duggar case

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge has denied motions to suppress video evidence found on electronic devices seized from former reality TV star Josh Duggar, who is facing child pornography charges. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks also said Monday that a hearing on the motions isn’t warranted. Duggar, who appeared in TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting,” was charged in April with two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography. He faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 on each count if convicted. Duggar denies the charges. Trial is set for Nov. 30.