Navy probe finds major failures in fire that destroyed ship

By LOLITA C. BALDOR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy report has concluded there were sweeping failures by commanders, crew members and others that fueled the July 2020 arson fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard. The report, obtained by The Associated Press, called the massive five-day blaze preventable and unacceptable. A sailor has been charged with setting the fire, but the report lists three dozen officers and sailors whose failings either directly led to the ship’s loss or contributed to it. The findings detailed widespread lapses in training, coordination, communication, fire preparedness, equipment maintenance and overall command and control.