Three charged with murder of Alabama teen playing in bedroom

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama say a third person is charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy who was killed by a bullet that entered a bedroom where he was playing on an iPad. Tuscaloosa police say 19-year-old Jaden Zaire Jenkins was arrested Monday in the death of Kei’lan Allen. Two people were arrested previously, and court records aren’t available to show whether any has a lawyer. Police investigators believe shooters intended to target an older member of Allen’s family when they fired into the house and killed the boy on Friday.