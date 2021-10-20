6 missing, a day after ship capsizes off South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Aircraft and ships are searching off South Korea’s eastern coast for six crew members still missing a day after their fishing ship capsized. One crew member has been found unconscious and two others were rescued. The ship reportedly overturned Wednesday halfway between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. Four of its nine crew members are Chinese, three are South Korean and two are Indonesian. The South Korean coast guard said the initial search made little progress due to bad weather. The search effort now involves 10 ships, three helicopters and two planes from South Korea, supported by a Japanese ship.