Army hiring criminal investigators to improve case work

By LOLITA C. BALDOR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Army has begun hiring more agents and support staff for its criminal investigations, as the new civilian director works to correct widespread failures that surfaced last year after a string of murders and other crimes at Fort Hood, Texas. Gregory Ford, who took over as head of the Army Criminal Investigation Command, or CID, about a month ago, tells reporters he visited Fort Hood last week. He says the hiring process for more than 90 positions has begun, and the Army is already getting a good response from individuals interested in joining CID.