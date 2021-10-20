Bridge being demolished collapses, killing 1, injuring 2

COVINGTON, Ga. (AP) — Officials in Georgia say one worker was killed and two seriously injured when part of a bridge collapsed into a river during early demolition work. News outlets report that all three workers fell into the Yellow River from the Access Road bridge on Interstate 20 in Newton County, east of Atlanta. About 2 1/2 hours after the accident Tuesday evening, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office reported that one worker had died. The Georgia Department of Transportation says a 500-ton crane has begun removing a truck, excavator and other equipment from the river.