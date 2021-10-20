Germany seeks to curb migrant crossings from Poland

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s top security official plans to announce new measures to clamp down on migrants illegally crossing into the country from Poland. Authorities in Germany say about 4,500 such crossings have been registered since August. Many of them are people from Syria and Iraq who flew to Belarus in the hope of reaching the European Union via Poland. German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer was due to lay out his plans at a regular Cabinet meeting Wednesday before announcing them at a news conference in Berlin. An Interior Minister spokesman said Tuesday that Germany has offered assistance to Poland by seconding additional border guards and providing logistical support for housing migrants in the country.