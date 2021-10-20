India hits 1B vaccine doses, worries about gap between shots

By KRUTIKA PATHI

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has administered 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine, passing a milestone for the South Asian country where the delta variant fueled its first crushing surge this year. About 75% of India’s total eligible adult population have received at least one dose, while nearly 30% are fully immunized. Coronavirus cases have fallen sharply since the devastating months earlier this year when the delta variant, first detected in India a year ago, was infecting hundreds of thousands daily. Officials have bolstered the vaccination campaign in recent months, which experts say have helped control the outbreak since. But they have expressed a new worry about the gap between people who are fully immunized and those who have only gotten one dose.