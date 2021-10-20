Jailed Russian opposition leader Navalny wins top EU prize

By RAF CASERT

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, President Vladimir Putin’s main critic, has been awarded the European Union’s top human rights prize. In open criticism of the Kremlin, the leaders of the European Parliament picked the Russian politician for the Sakharov Prize Wednesday. Other candidates had been a group of Afghan women and imprisoned Bolivian politician and former interim President Jeanine Anez. Navalny survived a Soviet-era nerve agent poisoning while on a domestic flight in Russia. After receiving treatment and recovering in Germany, he returned to Russia early this year, where he was promptly arrested and jailed. The 50,000-euro ($582,000) prize itself will be awarded during the Dec. 15 session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France.