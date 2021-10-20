R. Kelly’s Chicago trial on federal sex charges set Aug. 1

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal judge has ordered R&B superstar R. Kelly to stand trial in Chicago on child pornography and obstruction of justice charges next year after the scheduled sentencing for his conviction in an earlier sex trafficking trial in New York. U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber appeared to have wanted the trial in Chicago to begin earlier, but on Wednesday he set it for Aug. 1. One of Kelly’s attorneys, Steven Greenberg, said that he another of Kelly’s attorneys will be in trial on other cases through July. Kelly’s sentencing in New York is scheduled for May 4 and he faces up to life in prison. He also is facing charges in state court in Chicago and a child prostitution charge in Minnesota.