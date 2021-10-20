UK encourages booster jabs, resists new virus restrictions

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — With coronavirus cases in Britain rising, the government is urging millions of people to get booster vaccine shots. But it is resisting calls from medics to re-impose mandatory masks and other measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. The U.K. recorded almost 50,000 new infections in a single day this week, and cases have risen 16% from a week earlier. Matthew Taylor, chief executive of health care umbrella group the NHS Confederation, said the health system risks being overwhelmed unless measures are introduced now. England’s Chief Medical Officer, Chris Whitty, urged people to “please take up the offer” of a booster vaccine. But Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the government was ruling out tougher “Plan B” measures for now.