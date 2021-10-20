Virginia gives Democrats a test of Black turnout before 2022

By WILL WEISSERT

Associated Press

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Polls have consistently shown Democrat Terry McAuliffe with the overwhelming support of Black Virginians in the gubernatorial race. But his victory may hinge on whether this core part of his base shows up in strong numbers to vote. In an off-year election when turnout is generally low across most demographics, it’s not yet clear whether Black voters will cast enough ballots to put McAuliffe over the top in a race against Republican Glenn Youngkin. A hint of soft turnout among voters who make up Democrats’ most consistent base is an ominous sign for the national party ahead of next year’s all-important midterm elections.