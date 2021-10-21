Egypt: Man to face trial for live-streamed theft of phone

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian prosecutors have ordered a man to face trial who appeared to steal a journalist’s phone while it was livestreaming in the country’s capital of Cairo. The country’s public prosecutor said on Wednesday that the man, who was caught on video grabbing the phone out of the journalist’s hands while riding on a motorbike and making off with it, would be referred to the country’s criminal court. The news has gone viral in Egypt, where it was viewed with a mixture of comedy and satisfaction that the man seemed to be caught in the act.