La Palma: Hundreds more evacuate to flee volcano lava

MADRID (AP) — Hundreds of people were evacuated during the night on the Spanish island of La Palma as a river of molten rock creeps deeper into a coastal town during a protracted volcanic eruption. Emergency services helped some 500 people to leave their homes. That brings to around 7,500 the number of people forced to flee since the Cumbre Vieja began erupting more than a month ago. Scientists say the eruption could go on for three months. Officials say that the tension of not knowing whether the slow-moving molten rock will entomb their homes, farmland and businesses is taking a toll on local people.