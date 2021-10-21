Teen injured in Texas school shooting released from hospital

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Police say a 15-year-old who was injured in a shooting this month at a Texas high school has been released from the hospital. The Dallas Morning News reports that police were notified Saturday by Medical City Arlington that Zacchaeus Selby underwent several surgeries but was in good condition when he left the hospital. Selby was one of four people injured in the shooting on Oct. 6 at Timberview High School in Arlington. Police have said 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins opened fire in a classroom after a fight with Selby. Simpkins’ family has said he was bullied and robbed twice at school.