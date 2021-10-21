U.S. Treasury outlines efforts to disclose climate risks

By JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department is taking the first step for financial markets to start pricing in the potential risks and costs from climate change. It’s key to transforming the economics of reducing carbon emissions. The Financial Stability Oversight Council — led by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen — has issued a 133-page report that outlines plans to measure the damage climate change could pose to the world economy. The release comes 10 days before a United Nations conference on the subject in Glasgow, Scotland.