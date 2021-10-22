A jab in each arm: France vaccinates against flu and COVID

By JOHN LEICESTER

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — Worried that the flu and COVID-19 could together trigger a winter-time double-whammy of new infections and deaths, France is forging ahead with a nationwide vaccination and booster-shot program against both diseases. France’s annual flu vaccination campaign kicked off Friday, four days earlier than initially planned. Its launch dovetails with France’s COVID-19 vaccination program that as well as trying to reach those who remain unvaccinated is also providing booster shots. Doctors, nurses, pharmacists and midwives have been instructed to “systematically promote both vaccinations.” French health authorities say the jabs can be given the same day, one in each arm.