Bourbon maker reaches tentative deal with striking workers

By BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

One of the world’s largest bourbon producers has announced a tentative contract agreement with a union representing striking workers in Kentucky. About 420 striking workers will vote on the five-year contract offer Saturday. The walkout began about six weeks ago after they rejected a previous contract offer. The breakthrough comes days after Heaven Hill declared the talks at an impasse. The company had signaled it intended to start hiring permanent replacement employees for bottling and warehouse operations in Kentucky. The dispute revolved around health care and worker scheduling issues. Neither side provided details Friday about the new contract offer.