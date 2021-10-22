California travel blogger among 2 killed in Mexico’s Tulum

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A San Jose, California woman born in India was one of two foreign tourists killed in the apparent crossfire of a drug-gang shootout in Mexico’s Caribbean coast resort of Tulum. Authorities said one of the dead women was Anjali Ryot. An Instagram account under the same name showed a post of Ryot lounging and smiling on a seaside pier in Tulum two days ago. It listed her as a travel blogger from Himachal, India, living in California. A linked Facebook page said she lived in San Jose. A German woman who was killed has been identified as Jennifer Henzold.