Campaigners stage climate protests across continents

BERLIN (AP) — Environmental campaigners have staged protests on several continents to press their demands for more government action to curb global warming ahead of the upcoming U.N. climate summit in Glasgow. Protesters rallied in Uganda, Bangladesh, India and Germany to call for measures that prevent dangerous levels of warming and take account of the plight of the world’s poorest, who are particularly hard-hit by climate change. Thousands of mostly young people rallied at Berlin’s iconic Brandenburg Gate, with many carrying banners calling on the next German government to place greater emphasis on tackling climate change. Three parties, including the environmentalists Greens, are negotiating the forming of a coalition government following the Sept. 26 election.