Caro exhibit ‘Turn the Page’ is a window into his world

By HILLEL ITALIE

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Robert Caro has been writing history for much of his adult life. Now Caro himself is being celebrated. The New-York Historical Society has established a permanent exhibit dedicated to him. Caro won two Pulitzer Prizes and many other honors for his epic biography of Robert Moses, “The Power Broker,” and his ongoing series on President Lyndon Johnson. The exhibit is called “Turn Every Page.” It begins Friday and draws upon Caro’s archives, which he donated to the society in 2020. It includes videos, photographs, draft manuscripts, reporters notebooks, an outline Caro keeps on the wall of his office, newspaper clippings and such everyday items as a Smith-Corona typewriter.