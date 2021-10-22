Child tax credit tussle reflects debate over work incentives

By JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and leading Democratic lawmakers, including Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet and Connecticut Rep. Rosa DeLauro, have been fighting to make permanent a child tax credit that would give families at least $300 a month per child. But the latest budget deal would extend the payments just through the end of the next year. Biden is still fighting for a legacy-making policy that could become the equivalent of Social Security for children. But what started in 1997 as a bipartisan project is now riven by a sharp ideological divide: Do the payments cause people to stop working or provide them the resources to find a job?