EXPLAINER: Texas abortion law gets Supreme Court arguments

By JESSICA GRESKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has allowed a Texas law that bans most abortions to remain in effect for now. But in an unusual move the justices said they want to hear arguments in the case at the soonest opportunity. Those arguments at the high court on Nov. 1 will help the justices decide whether the law should be blocked while legal challenges continue. The law is the most restrictive abortion law in the nation.